City attorney targets Weinland Park carryout

Natalia's Carryout as seen on Google Maps in September 2016.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Attorney’s office has filed a complaint against Natalia’s Carry Out on Summit Street, saying it threatens the “public decency, sobriety, peace and good order of the Weinland Park community.”

Attorney Richard C. Pfeiffer Jr. filed a complaint in Franklin County Environmental Court on Thursday.

The property is located at the intersection of Summit Street and 6th Avenue.

Over the past 2 year’s, Pfeiffer’s office said, police have responded to the carry out on reports of shootings, assaults, disturbances, weapons offenses, and illegal drug activity. The store owner has also been charged with selling alcohol to underage people.

Police have reportedly issued several certified letters to the owner of the premises, but Pfeiffer’s office said the owner has not stopped the activity.

