Columbus Zoo offering free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday by offering free admission.

“Martin Luther King Jr. taught us to appreciate uniqueness and diversity in one another. In that spirit, we invite all to enjoy a free visit on this national holiday,” said Tom Stalf, president and CEO of the Columbus Zoo.

According to the zoo, there’s plenty to see at the park despite cold weather.

New black bear cubs are some of the stars of the North America region, which is also home to bison, cougars, otters, moose, reindeer and more. Asia Quest also houses a new sloth bear, as well as cold-weather lovers like the red pandas and tigers.

Additionally, indoor viewing areas throughout the park provide access to watch animals such as gorillas in Congo Expedition; a wombat, pygmy lorises, and other nocturnal animals in the Australia and the Islands region; iguanas, snakes and turtles in the Reptile Building; manatees and schools of exotic animals in Manatee Coast and the Aquarium; langurs and flying foxes in Asia Quest; and more.

For more information, visit ColumbusZoo.org.