Country star Craig Morgan donating smoke and CO alarms to Columbus Fire Department

nbc4-icon By Published:
FILE - In this June 8, 2016, file photo, Craig Morgan arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this June 8, 2016, file photo, Craig Morgan arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Country star Craig Morgan will be making a donation of carbon-monoxide and smoke detectors to the Columbus Fire Department today.

According to a release, Morgan will be stopping by Station 1, at 300 N. 4th Street at 2pm today to drop off 125 Kidde smoke and 125 carbon-monoxide alarms.

Morgan, who’s known for songs like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “That’s What I Love About Sundays” is also a former first responder.

“We greatly appreciate Craig Morgan’s efforts to make our community safer by donating these smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors,” said Columbus Division of Fire Assistant Chief David Whiting. “With this generous donation, the Columbus Division of Fire will be able to continue to provide life-saving support to the residents of Columbus.”

The Division has a smoke alarm hotline for people that may need alarms. The Division will send firefighters out to install alarms in other areas of the City of Columbus when requested, at no charge. Call the Smoke Alarm Hotline for more details at 614-724-0935.

Morgan is scheduled to perform at the Bluestone Thursday night.

