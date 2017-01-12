Couple shares adorable picture after holding wedding in hospital chapel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – “Sometimes when you can’t come to the wedding, the wedding comes to you.”

Celia Kinzel’s 2-year-old son was diagnosed with brain cancer early in 2016. After chemotherapy, he was in remission by August.

Just after Thanksgiving, the cancer had returned. Celia says that her son has been back at Nationwide Children’s Hospital for aggressive chemo ever since.

When it came time for her wedding to Columbus police recruit Geff Kinzel, they decided to hold it in the chapel of the hospital.

Celia says that her 2-year-old son and his 4-year-old older brother were excited for the wedding because they got to wear their superhero bowties. Although, she said her older son was a little jealous because he wanted to marry Mommy.

Celia’s mother snapped a picture of the couple as they walked through the lobby of the hospital on the way to their wedding. They sent it into the hospital, who shared it on Instagram and Facebook.

Sometimes when you can't come to the wedding, the wedding comes to you. #hospitalwedding #crushcancer #pediatriccancer #pediatriccancerawareness #nationwidekids #nationwidechildrens A photo posted by Nationwide Children's Hospital (@nationwidekids) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

Thousands of people have reacted to the photo. Celia says she did not expect the kind of response they got to the photo.

“Everyone is saying they are praying and that it’s just such a sweet photo,” Celia said.

Celia and Geff say they are still planning a bigger ceremony for family and friends, “We have a lot to celebrate.”