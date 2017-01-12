Email scam targeting Netflix subscribers

WTEN Staff Published:
FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – A cyber-security firm is warning Netflix subscribers of a phishing scam.

According to FireEye, scammers, targeting subscribers through email, are trying to obtain credit card data and other personal information.

The email asks the user to update their Netflix membership details and sends them to a website that looks like the official Netflix website.

FireEye says once the user submits their credentials, the victims are then directed to another page requesting additional membership and payment information. Once completing these steps the person is then redirected to the official Netflix website.

