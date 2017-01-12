Fresh off a victory, Justin Thomas joins the 59 club

HONOLULU (AP) – Fresh off his victory on Maui, Justin Thomas joined the “59 Club” on the PGA Tour by making a 15-foot eagle on his last hole at the Sony Open for an 11-under 59.

Thomas holed a 10-foot par putt on the eighth hole to keep his hopes alive for a 59 at Waialae Country Club. From a deep fairway bunker on the par-5 ninth, Thomas hit a 5-iron to 15 feet and wasted no time making the putt.

Jim Furyk was the last player with a sub-60 round when he closed with a record 58 at the Travelers Championship last summer. Furyk also has a 59, along with Al Geiberger, Chip Beck, David Duval, Paul Goydos and Stuart Appleby.

Thomas made two eagles, along with a bogey.

PGA Tour rounds under 60:

58 — Jim Furyk, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., final round, 2016 Travelers Invitational (11 under-tied 5th).

59 — Al Geiberger, Colonial CC, Memphis, Tenn., second round, 1977 Memphis Classic (13 under-won).

59 — Chip Beck, Sunrise GC, Las Vegas, third round, 1991 Las Vegas Invitational (13 under-tied 3rd).

59 — David Duval, PGA West (Arnold Palmer Course), La Quinta, Calif., final round, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational (13 under-won).

59 — Paul Goydos, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., first round, 2010 John Deere Classic (12 under-2nd).

59 — Stuart Appleby, The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, final round, 2010 Greenbrier Classic (11 under-won).

59 — Jim Furyk, Conway Farms GC, Lake Forest, Ill., second round, 2013 BMW Championship (12 under-3rd).

59 — Justin Thomas, Waialae CC, Honolulu, first round, 2017 Sony Open.