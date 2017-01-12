Maid of ‘Dishonor’ creates wedding nightmare

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL (WBBH/NBC News) A Florida couple’s wedding reception was recently ruined when the maid of honor went on a drunken rampage.

The wedding pictures tell the story of a content couple, Brian and Jennifer Butler. They had their cake and first dance while maid of honor Amanda Willis started drinking.

“She was a mess. She drank almost a whole entire bottle of Fireball,” said guest Robert Templeton.

“She was drunk within 20 minutes to half an hour,” said Jennifer Butler.

Willis started asking people for their keys, according to those in attendance.

“She just went up to the best man and grabbed his keys out of his pocket and jumped in his car,” said Templeton.

Willis backed out and almost hit the best man – Brian’s brother. He grabbed on to the car and held on.

“She took off, and his feet were dragging across the ground. He had to hit the E-brake,” said Templeton.

Guests wrestled Willis out of the car.

“She went back inside. She grabbed up the big bottle of Captain Morgan and just guzzled it like this,” said Jennifer Butler.

Then they say she got violent.

Deputies said Willis claimed to be having an asthma attack and started shaking as if she were having a seizure. They took her to Bayfront Punta Gorda, where she exposed herself to deputies, assaulted two medics and kicked over her bed pan, according to the sheriff’s office.

