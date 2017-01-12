Man injured in Linden shooting, police on search for suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man shot in the Linden area Thursday evening is expected to survive, but officials are working to find the suspect who shot him.

Columbus police and medics were called to the scene Weber Road just before 8pm on a report of a shooting. The lone victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is recovering.

Police have not released any details on the suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.

