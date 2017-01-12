Man injured in Linden shooting, police on search for suspect

Courtney_HS By and Published: Updated:
shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man shot in the Linden area Thursday evening is expected to survive, but officials are working to find the suspect who shot him.

Columbus police and medics were called to the scene Weber Road just before 8pm on a report of a shooting. The lone victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is recovering.

Police have not released any details on the suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s