Michaels recalls thousands of rock salt lamps

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Thousands of rock salt lamps sold nationwide are being recalled due to a fire risk.

The recall involves three types of rock salt lamps sold under the Lumière brand.

The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.

The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The lamps were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code on the bottom of the box.

The lamps were sold at Michaels stores nationwide from July 2016 through November 2016 for between $15 and $30.

Description SKU UPC Rock of Gibraltar Lamp 495144 00886946056253 Carnival of Lights 495433 00886946058325 Basket of Rocks 495146 00886946056277

Any question should be directed to Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9am to 7pm CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.