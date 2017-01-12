Ohio 4-H teens head to Washington D.C. for Pres. elect Trump’s Inauguration

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is just days away and 28 4-H Ohio teens will be in Washington D.C. to witness it.

Five teen girls from Delaware County will be joining 500 other 4-H teens from across the country next week, to watch the political process in action

“This one is more learning about the inside of the political process and I’m just looking for perspective on if that something I’ll do in the future,” said 15-year-old Kayla Kramer.

Each student had to apply and go through a selection process to go on the trip.

The goal is for students to learn the meaning and importance of the democratic process while being able to explore careers in politics, the role of the press and practicing good citizenship, among other tings.

The students we spoke with today say they’re excited for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I think it’s definitely history being made,” said 18-year-old Kira Barr. “It’s something that will never happen again in this exact moment with this president-elect and I think along with the rest of the country I’m just curious to see how it turns out.”

The students leave on Tuesday for Washington DC.