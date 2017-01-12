Police looking for man who broke into cars at Convention Center garage

CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police
CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking to identify a man who reportedly broke into several cars in the Greater Columbus Convention Center garage.

Police say the break-ins happened between New Year’s Eve and Jan. 2.

The suspect stole a gun from the console of one of the vehicles he broke into, police say.

He is described as a black male, 250 pounds, 6′, wearing a red jacket, black & white shoes and a black cap.

If anyone has info on who this suspect is, please contact Det. Mullen in CPD’s Auto Theft Unit at 614-645-2009 or wmullen@columbuspolice.org.

