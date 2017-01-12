Pres. Obama pays tribute to Biden as ‘extraordinary man,’ awards him Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) —President Barack Obama is awarding Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A teary-eyed Biden accepted the medal, the highest civilian honor, at a ceremony at the White House Thursday.

Mr. Obama says he is bestowing the honor on Biden for “faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations.”

Speaking at the White House Thursday with Biden by his side, Mr. Obama says the surprise tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the “bromance” the two share.

President Obama says his choice of Biden was the “best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people.”

Mr. Obama is listing the influences in Biden’s life, from the nuns who taught him in grade school, to his Senate colleagues, to his parents, and commending the “Biden heart.”

Noting that Biden’s career is “nowhere close to finished,” Mr. Obama says his vice president will go on to have an impact domestically and internationally.

The moment President Obama placed the Presidential Medal of Freedom around VP Joe Biden's neck https://t.co/oKmfs7Mti9 — CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017