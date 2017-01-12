Student struck by vehicle near Upper Arlington High School

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a student was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

According to the Upper Arlington Police Department, 7:18am, officers responded to the area of Brandon and Ridgeview roads on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police confirm a student was struck and injured by a vehicle, but released no details on the condition of the student.

Brandon Road was blocked in the area while police investigated but has since reopened.

