SWAT, Sheriff’s Office involved in barricade situation on southwest side

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — Law enforcement are gathered near the corner of Clime Road and Schilling Lane in Franklin County in connection with a robbery.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 4 people are barricaded inside. Three of them have been identified.

An NBC4 photographer on scene says the house is surrounded.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.