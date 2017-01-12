SWAT, Sheriff’s Office involved in barricade situation on southwest side

Published:
swat clime road and schilling lane

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — Law enforcement are gathered near the corner of Clime Road and Schilling Lane in Franklin County in connection with a robbery.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 4 people are barricaded inside. Three of them have been identified.

An NBC4 photographer on scene says the house is surrounded.

