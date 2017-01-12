Testimony continues in former Pike Co. deputy’s murder trial

PIKE CO., OH (WCMH) — Testimony continued Thursday in the murder trial of a former Pike County deputy.

Joel Jenkins is charged with murder and reckless homicide in the death of 27-year-old Robert Rooker. Investigators say Jenkins fired 9 times into the window of Rooker’s pickup truck. They say Rooker was unarmed.

Witness listened to testimony for the second day in a row, including details on what caused Robert Rooker’s death.

“In my opinion the cause of death is gun shot wounds to the head and torso extremities,” said Dr. Jennifer Schott, Deputy Coroner at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Seven gun shots were fired into Rooker’s body: one fatal shot to the chest, another to the right arm, getting into the torso.

“The bullet went through the upper and lower right lung,” said Schott.

Deputies involved in the chase say Rooker had a gun. An investigation would conclude that Rooker did not. But a toxicology report presented in court did show that Rooker did have alcohol in his system at the time of the incident.

In day 2 of testimonies, a reconstruction of the crash scene showed that Jenkins and Rooker’s vehicles did collide. In an audio recording, the former deputy says this is what caused him to get out of his patrol car and shoot.

Jenkins is expected to testify. Because of the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the trial will most likely wrap up next week.