Woman in trouble calls wrong number but still gets a hero

TAYLORSVILLE, UT (KSL) An elderly Utah woman’s phone call to the wrong number ended up going to the perfect person to help her after she had fallen.

Halene Johnson, 80, had fallen in her Taylorsville home. She struggled for hours to get help and was finally able to get to her phone to call her son.

“I called him and I got the wrong number,” Johnson said.

She ended up calling Detective Dana Pugmire with the West Valley City police department.

“She was asking for her son and at first I as thinking it’s just the wrong number,” Pugmire said. “The more info I got, the more I knew this was a serious thing.”

Instead of hanging up, he sent help and stayed on the phone with her until the fire department arrived.

“I consider it a minor miracle that that happened,” Johnson said.

