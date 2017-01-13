3 students test positive for norovirus at Olentangy Orange HS

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — Three students at Olentangy Orange High School have tested positive for norovirus, the Delaware County Health District said.

The students had recently traveled out of state.

On top of normal cleaning, a spokesperson said the district is concentrating on cleaning high traffic areas. The district sent a letter home earlier in the week (before the cases were confirmed) that there will ill students in the district, and encouraged hand washing.

