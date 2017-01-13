3 Takata employees indicted in scheme to conceal faulty air bag inflators

DETROIT (AP) — Three Takata employees have been indicted on 6 counts of conspiracy and wire fraud in scheme to conceal defect in air bag inflators.

Takata air bag inflators can explode with too much force, spewing metal shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured. The faulty inflators have touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history involving 42 million vehicles and 69 million inflators.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Takata will pay around a $1 billion penalty. The FBI has been investigating allegations that the company deceived federal regulators and tried to cover up the air bag problems.

