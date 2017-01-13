Administrative charges brought against officers involved in Tamir Rice shooting

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
tamirriceweb

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) – The City of Cleveland says that the officers involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice will face internal disciplinary charges.

Rice, was shot and killed by police officers outside the Cudell Recreation Center ion Nov. 22, 2014.

According to WKYC, hearings will be scheduled for the officers involved to review police department policy violations.

Earlier this month, city officials were sent a letter on behalf of the Rice family demanding the firing of Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s