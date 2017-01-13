Administrative charges brought against officers involved in Tamir Rice shooting

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) – The City of Cleveland says that the officers involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice will face internal disciplinary charges.

Rice, was shot and killed by police officers outside the Cudell Recreation Center ion Nov. 22, 2014.

According to WKYC, hearings will be scheduled for the officers involved to review police department policy violations.

Earlier this month, city officials were sent a letter on behalf of the Rice family demanding the firing of Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback.