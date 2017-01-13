Brothers diagnosed with cancer, fighting the disease together

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WCMH) — Two teen brothers in Michigan are both fighting different kinds of cancers, and are relying on each other for support.

“Faith, friends, family and God,” Brison Ricker, who was diagnosed with cancer, describes to WXMI what’s helping him fight the disease.

Brison has brain cancer, and in January of last year doctors told him he had a zero percent chance of survival rate.

His family is fully behind him and his grim diagnosis, and after spending thousands of dollars and months of fighting, they found out that Brison’s brother Preston had thyroid cancer.

“They removed his entire thyroid and 40 something lymph nodes from his neck. 18 they found were cancerous,” the boys’ mother, Kim Ricker told WXMI.

Preston is expected to fully recover.

Brison continues to fight his cancer, and with Preston’s support, and an experimental treatment, he’s lived months past doctors’ expectations.

“I’ve been getting better and I’ve been feeling a lot better and stronger,” said Brison.

Two brothers, fighting cancer together and holding out against all odds that both will beat the disease. “Anything is possible,” Preston said.