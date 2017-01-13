Cavs’ J.R. Smith shares first photo of preemie baby girl

nbc4-icon By Published:

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith shared a photo of his new daughter on Thursday night.

Smith and his wife Jewel Harris Smith welcomed Dakota into the world 5 months early. Dakota has been in the ICU since.

On Thursday, Smith posted a photo on Instagram of Dakota in an incubator, with his older daughter Demi looking in and smiling.

Jewel has been providing updates on a site called My Kota Bear. 

If you can’t see the photo, click here. 

Smith is currently out of commission for the Cavs after needing thumb surgery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s