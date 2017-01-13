Cavs’ J.R. Smith shares first photo of preemie baby girl

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith shared a photo of his new daughter on Thursday night.

Smith and his wife Jewel Harris Smith welcomed Dakota into the world 5 months early. Dakota has been in the ICU since.

On Thursday, Smith posted a photo on Instagram of Dakota in an incubator, with his older daughter Demi looking in and smiling.

Jewel has been providing updates on a site called My Kota Bear.

If you can’t see the photo, click here.

Smith is currently out of commission for the Cavs after needing thumb surgery.