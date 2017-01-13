Columbus Police share tribute to equine officer Willie

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police shared a tribute video for Willie, a police horse who died this week after veterinarians found a tumor wrapped around his colon.

He was escorted by CPD’s motorcade and CPD’s Mounted Unit on Friday to be cremated.

Willie was 24, and had been with CPD for about 11 years. He was supposed to retire last year, but CPD needed him for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Police say the Mounted Unit is planning a memorial service for him, and noted on Facebook that this is the division’s first horse loss since the 1990s.

