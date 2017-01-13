Columbus Speedway robbed at knife-point Thursday night

nbc4-icon By Published:
speedway-robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at a Speedway on the 2700 block of Brice Road.

The robbery happened just after 10:40 pm Thursday night.

Police say two suspects entered the Speedway and approached the counter. One man displayed a knife and demanded the money.

The employee complied and the suspects fled the scene with the money.

The suspects were described as two white men in their twenties. The man who displayed the knife was about 6’1″ and 150 pounds, with a black toboggan and light gray sweatshirt on.

The other suspect was about 5’4″ and 130 pounds, with a black hooded sweatshirt.

The men were armed with a small pocket knife.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police. The incident is under investigation.

