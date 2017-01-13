Company offers 50% refund on Super Bowl tickets, with a catch

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — If you are looking for Super Bowl tickets this year, one site will let you buy them with a chance to get a 50 percent refund; with a catch of course.

According to KTRK, Gamehedge.com, a ticket resale site, say if the winning team beats the other team by more than 28 points, it will refund customers 50 percent of ticket costs.

But don’t get your hopes up.

Only six times in the last 33 Super Bowls has there been that kind of blowout. However, it has happened as recently as 2014, when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8.

Gamehedge’s founder says they offer this deal because a customer’s experience should help determine the cost.

Super Bowl LI is scheduled for Sunday, February 5.

