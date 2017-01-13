Dayton couple arrested in Portsmouth drug raid

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
Carlisha Shacoz’e Hill, 22 and Marlin K. Robinson, 23 (Scioto County Jail)
Carlisha Shacoz’e Hill, 22 and Marlin K. Robinson, 23 (Scioto County Jail)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WCMH) — Two people were arrested Friday morning in Portsmouth on drug charges, according to the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

Detectives seized approximately 16 grams of suspected heroin in the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue in Portsmouth. They also seized additional evidence that is suspected of being related to drug trafficking.

Twenty-two-year old Carlisha Shacoz’e Hill and 23-year-old Marlin K. Robinson, both of Dayton, were arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, (F1), and possession of drugs (F2).

Hill also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest that had been issued in Greene County, Ohio for felony drug possession, the task force said in a press release.

