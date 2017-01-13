First black NHL player shares struggles, triumphs with Centennial HS students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Willie O’Ree was back in school Friday, talking to Centennial students.

“I was the youngest of 13 children,” he said. “There were 13 children and my parents were very strict on 1 thing, staying in school and getting an education.”

O’Ree was the first black hockey player in the NHL. He was called up by the Boston Bruins in 1958.

He told students about the battles he had to face on and off the ice–including going blind in one eye after a puck hit him in the face.

“Besides being blind and being black, I was faced with racism, prejudice, bigotry, and ignorance,” he told the students.

“I never fought because of racial slurs or racial remarks, I fought because guys tried to spear me, butt-end me, and cross-check me.”

O’Ree’s hockey career spanned 21 seasons. He played 45 games with the Bruins from 1958-1961. Most of his career was in the Western Hockey League with the L.A. Blades and the San Diego Gulls.

“When I played the sport, I was good enough to be in the league,” he said. “And you know, if people couldn’t accept me, you know, for the individual that I am, I said it was their tough luck.You know Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said ‘don’t judge a man by the color of his skin but the content of their character.’ And there’s a lot of truth to that.”

Since 1998, O’Ree has been the NHL’s director of cause marketing and an ambassador for “Hockey is for Everyone.”

And at 81, he still loves to get out on the ice and teach kids hockey.