Former Pike Co. deputy testifies in murder trial

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — For nearly 2 hours, former Pike County deputy Joel Jenkins told a jury his side of the story on what happened on March 28, 2015.

“It was so fast you almost could not even think,” said Jenkins. “I thought I was going to die.”

Prosecutors say Jenkins unnecessarily fired 9 times through the windows of stopped vehicle at the end of a chase, hitting Robert Rooker 7 times.

Joining the force in 2013, Jenkins said he had been in a high-speed chase before, but this chase was different.

After hearing a call on his radio that a deputy needed assistance in a chase, Jenkins said he stepped in to help. Jenkins’ supervisor, Major Timothy Dickerson, fired his weapon after Rooker charged his vehicle at the Major.

“I could hear Major Dickerson yell ‘Pike County Sheriff’s Office, stop!'” said Jenkins.

The former deputy says the next thing he knew, he was chasing Rooker. Eventually the 2 vehicles collided, spinning out of control, and that’s when Jenkins fired his gun.

“There was a collision, and then a rotation backwards. Once my hand was caught, I started firing,” said the former deputy.

Jenkins fired his gun again. This time he was able to get out of his patrol car.

“I’m yelling, ‘Stop, stop, show me your hands.’ The suspect looked over at me and made eye contact. I’ll never forget that,” said Jenkins.

Former Columbus police SWAT officer James Scanlon reviewed evidence and interviews in the case. Based on training and education, Scanlon says Jenkins’ use of force was reasonable.

“The actions of Deputy Jenkins were reasonable and justified according to police practices and training,” said Scanlon.

Jenkins says he does not remember firing his gun 9 times and hitting Rooker 7 times. He says Rooker was reaching for a gun. Investigator say Rooker was unarmed.

Closing arguments will begin on Tuesday.