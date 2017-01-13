Lady of Liberty portrayed as woman of color on U.S. coin for the first time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — Lady Liberty will be portrayed as a woman of color on United States currency for the first time in American History.

The $100 coin was unveiled Thursday to help celebrate the U.S. Mint and Treasury’s 225th anniversary.

Since the passage of the Coinage Act in 1792, all coins are required to feature an “impression emblematic of liberty,” in either words or images. Until the new coin designed by Justin Kunz was unveiled, Lady Liberty had always been depicted as a white woman.

“As we as a nation continue to evolve, so does liberty’s representation,” said Elisa Basnight, U.S. Mint chief of staff, at a ceremony unveiling the new coin. “We live in a nation that affords us the opportunity to dream big and try to accomplish the seemingly impossible.”

The 24-karat coin is set to be released in April and is meant primarily for collectors.

Future depictions of Lady Liberty, according to the Mint, will also feature designs to represent Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Indian Americans, and others “to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States.”