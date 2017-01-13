Man used remote-control screen dodge tolls, police say

APOPKA, FL (WCMH) – A Florida man is facing felony charges for using a sophisticated remote-control device in order to dodge a $1.25 highway toll.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was driving behind Joshua Concepcion-West when the trooper noticed a black cover come down over the license plate just before the car went through a toll plaza.

The screen went back up after passing the toll both, WKMG reported.

Troopers demonstrated the device for reporters and say they’ve never seen anything quite like it in real life.

“So for a $1.25 toll, he now has a felony charge. And we want to let people know it’s not worth it. Pay the toll or don’t use the road,” said a Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Troopers don’t know how many times Concepcion-West may have used the device to dodge tolls.