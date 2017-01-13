Minnesota man sentenced to 42 years for killing Columbus mom

RICE COUNTY, MN (WCMH) — A Minnesota man was sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing a Columbus woman in 2015.

Jason Nisbit pleaded guilty in connection with the death of Chelsea Martinez in 2015.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of Martinez and another two years in connection with an assault.

Martinez, 26, was found dead in rural Rice County on Aug. 7, 2015. Her body was close to her abandoned car in a park.

According to court documents, Nisbit confessed to murder.

The two allegedly met online, and Martinez drove to Minnesota to meet Nisbit. Nisbit told police that Martinez discussed wanting to harm herself.

The night after they met, they drove separately to Shager Park, where they left their cars. After walking a while, Nesbit and Martinez stopped in a wooded area. Nesbit then tied Martinez’s hands and feet with cord and slit her throat, according to the court filing.

He then dragged her body to a culvert by a nearby stream and covered some of the body with dirt.

A sheriff’s deputy found Martinez’s car running in the park two days later and discovered she had been talking with someone with the screen name “DarkRyd3r” on the Internet. Law enforcement traced the screen name to Nisbit, who confessed to the crime and showed officers where he hid the body.