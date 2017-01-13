One in critical condition after west side crash on I-270

Chopper 4 video still
Chopper 4 video still

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two lanes of I-270 southbound are closed near the Georgesville Road exit due to a serious crash. Multiple medics have been dispatched to the scene.

The Columbus Division of Police says the crash happened at 10:26 a.m.

One person was transported to Doctor’s West Hospital in critical condition, and one was taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

