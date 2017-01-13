Reynoldsburg man charged after child porn allegedly found on his computer

Arthur St. John in court on Friday, Dan. 13, 2017 (WCMH photo).
Arthur St. John in court on Friday, Dan. 13, 2017 (WCMH photo).

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg man has been charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

According to court records, the Franklin County Internet Crimes Task force tracked child pornography back to an address in Reynoldsburg. During a search warrant on January 12th, 2017, child pornography was found on a computer belonging to Arthur St. John.

St. John, 30, is employed by Mount Carmel Health as a Health Information Specialist.

He was given a $50,000 bond and ordered to stay away from all minors.

