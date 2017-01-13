Security threat closes two school districts in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating after a security threat closes two school districts in Fayette County, Friday.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Courthouse Police Department received a non-specific threat to both Miami Trace and Washington Courthouse City Schools.

As a precaution, both school districts closed Friday.

The threat remains under investigation and no other information was available.

