KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH) — The start time of Sunday’s NFL Divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been pushed back due to weather.

The league changed the start time from 1:05pm until 8:20pm EST due to public safety concerns.

The game will be televised on NBC4.

