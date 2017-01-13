Summit County hospital looking into possible TB exposure

health

AKRON, OH (WCMH) — A hospital unit in Summit County suffered a possible exposure to tuberculosis.

According to the Summit County Public Health, in cooperation with the Akron Children’s Hospital and Summa Health, they are conduction and investigation into the potential TB exposure in a Summit County hospital unit.

Tuberculosis bacteria usually attack the lungs, but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain. Bacteria are spread through the air from person to person when an infected person coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings. If not treated properly, TB disease can be fatal.

