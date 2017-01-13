Teddy bear bandits’ heist caught on camera

nbc news By Published: Updated:
nc_teddybearheist0113_1500x845

MARIETTA, OK (KTEN/NBC News) Police in Marietta, Oklahoma are looking for two thieves who carried out an unusual heist.

The pair stole nine life-sized stuffed animals after smashing into a flower shop.

Surveillance video shows a suspect in a black hoodie hammering out windows and stealing several large stuffed animals.

“Why a stuffed animal and who knows? Why they would take something of that value when there are so many other things that could have been taken,” Rodney’s flower shop owner, Rodney Pennington asks.

Pennington says he cannot believe he is a victim of a burglary for a second time, when in the same week in January, last year, he was robbed off all of his cash from his register.

“Why me, again?”

But this time, only life sized stuffed animals were taken, a Dalmatian dog, a lion, and your classic Valentine bear; a total of 9 animals, all priced around $250 a piece.

