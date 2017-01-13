Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down among artists scheduled for Trump inauguration concert

Published:
File - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center, in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
File - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center, in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood will headline a concert for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 19 at the Lincoln Memorial.

This event is called “The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.”

His inaugural committee announced the lineup Friday, according to CNN. Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, and The Frontmen of Country are also performing. Actor Jon Voight will also be making an appearance.

You can get tickets here; tickets are not required for admission.

