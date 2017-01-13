Two people transported to hospital, resident displaced after car hits apartment complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say two people were injured after an accident involving two vehicles and an apartment complex.

The call came in around 11:30 pm Thursday night on the 8000 block of Sawmill Road.

Two cars were involved in the accident, where one car had gone up a hill and crashed into the Copperleaf Apartments.

Police say two people from the vehicles were transported to Riverside Hospital in stable condition. The inhabitant of the apartment was uninjured in the incident.

A building inspector has been called to the scene and structural engineers for the city will be looking at it in the morning. The building is currently considered to be unsafe until given the okay. Officials say one apartment is being considered a total loss in the incident.