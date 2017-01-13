Two people transported to hospital, resident displaced after car hits apartment complex

nbc4-icon By Published:
car-vs-building-sawmill

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say two people were injured after an accident involving two vehicles and an apartment complex.

The call came in around 11:30 pm Thursday night on the 8000 block of Sawmill Road.

Two cars were involved in the accident, where one car had gone up a hill and crashed into the Copperleaf Apartments.

Police say two people from the vehicles were transported to Riverside Hospital in stable condition. The inhabitant of the apartment was uninjured in the incident.

A building inspector has been called to the scene and structural engineers for the city will be looking at it in the morning. The building is currently considered to be unsafe until given the okay. Officials say one apartment is being considered a total loss in the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s