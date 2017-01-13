Whitehall Police seize drugs, guns, money in bust

WHITEHALL (WCMH) — The Whitehall Division of Police says officers seized a large amount of cash, firearms, and drugs after a narcotics bust on Thursday.

Police say one arrest was made after the “lengthy investigation.” Charges are pending.

In total, officers seized 273 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of heroin, a bulletproof vest and 7 firearms along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information may text an anonymous tip to the Whitehall Police Department at (614)-440-4853 or submit a tip online.