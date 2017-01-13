Zanesville teen meets actor Channing Tatum through Make-a-Wish

ZANESVILLE (WCMH) — 13-year-old Kristlyn Ohse might live in Zanesville, but she’s seen plenty of the country lately.

In early January, she visited Hollywood where she met actor Channing Tatum.

Before that, she was in Alabama, where she became the first pediatric patient to ever receive the herpes simplex one vaccine. The hope is that the vaccine will allow her immune system to attack the tumor.

“I actually want to help all the kids that have cancer,” Kristlyn said, as she hopes the vaccine that helps her might open the gates to assisting other pediatric cancer patients.

Even if that’s not the answer, she’ll keep searching for one.

“She wants to keep doing different trials,” said her mother Nicky. “If this one doesn’t work, she wants to find a new one.”