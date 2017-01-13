Zoinks! Suspect resembling ‘Shaggy’ from Scooby-doo arrested for robbery

nbc4-icon By Published:
shaggy

MILWAUKEE, WI (WCMH) — The victim told police the suspect resembled “Shaggy” from the popular cartoon. He would soon be arrested.

On New Year’s Eve, the victim was on his way to an area Goodwill, when a man robbed him of $20.

When asked for a description, police said the victim told them the suspect looked like, “Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.”

Police said they knew exactly who the victim was talking about.

Officers said they knew of Cory Webb, a man notorious to the area for allegedly passing out after taking drugs.

Webb has been charged with one count of armed robbery.

