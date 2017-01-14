3 taken to hospital after family dog attacks, dog shot and killed

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
sirens

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say several people were taken to local hospitals after being bitten by their family dog.

Someone in the home shot and killed the mastiff, police say. It happened in the 1900 block of Westbrook Village Drive shortly before 2 p.m.

Two people were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and one was taken to Doctors West. All were in stable condition.

Police say they don’t know what triggered the attack.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s