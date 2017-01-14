3 taken to hospital after family dog attacks, dog shot and killed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say several people were taken to local hospitals after being bitten by their family dog.

Someone in the home shot and killed the mastiff, police say. It happened in the 1900 block of Westbrook Village Drive shortly before 2 p.m.

Two people were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and one was taken to Doctors West. All were in stable condition.

Police say they don’t know what triggered the attack.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.