6-year-old girl accidentally shoots and kills 1-year-old brother

CHOWCHILLA, CA (WCMH) — A child is dead after his sister accidentally shot him with a parent’s gun.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Pacific time Wesnesday at a home in Chowchilla, California.

They say the young girl, who was under the age of 6, somehow got hold of the gun and shot her 1-year-old brother in the head.

Officers told KSFN that the mother was home at the time. She is a 16-year veteran of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Police Lt. Jeff Palmber says this tragedy was preventable.

“Well obviously, the young child was able to have some sort of access to a firearm. That’s still part of the investigation. We’re not sure exactly how everything transpired,” he said.

“Most kids are very curious, and if things like that being left around are obviously a huge danger.”

It’s unknown how the child got the gun.

So far, no charges have been filed.