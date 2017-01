MINNEAPOLIS (WCMH) — NBC4 anchor Katie Ferrell’s younger brother Alec was drafted by Minnesota United FC on Friday night.

Alec, a goalkeeper, just finished his senior season with Wake Forest. He earned first team All-ACC honors in 2016 and was named All-American. Alec was taken in the 2nd round as the 23rd pick overall.

Minnesota United is new to the MLS this year. The Loons will play in the Western Conference.

Congratulations to my brother @Ferrell05, just drafted by @MNUFC. Wish you were playing here in Columbus, but couldn't be more proud! @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/r8NlCuc8l3 — Katie Ferrell (@Katie_Ferrell) January 13, 2017