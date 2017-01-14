Bollinger Tower to be transformed into hotel, residents forced to relocate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Bollinger Tower is an eleven story building in the Short North. It will soon be undergoing a makeover to become a hotel.

Right now it is a place where 100 low-income senior citizens call home, but they will have to move and there’s nothing they can do about it.

According to a letter from the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, the sale of this building was nearing completion back in December.

Now that the sale is complete, CMHA will help relocate the tenants before an April 30 deadline

It’s something most residents did not want to do in the first place.

“All the time that I’ve lived here it’s been this very nerve-racking thing because I killed myself moving in here and then to have to face moving again in such a short amount of time,” said resident Susan Donley.

The Short North is an area full life and activity. It a place where people shop and live.

Donley has not enjoyed the community for a year, and now she has to look for another place.

She wrote a letter on behalf of the residents expressing their concerns and frustrations and how they too are a part of the community.

“The residents frequent the parks, libraries, coffee shops, restaurants, bars.”

Donley says she feels they are being forced out of the place they love.

“This isn’t a choice,” said Donley. “This was our choice.”

Starting Monday and moving coordinator will be here to help anyone who needs assistance with their relocation.