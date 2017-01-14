Couple’s maternity photos have people doing a double take

maternity-photo

KNOXVILLE, TN (WFLA) — A Tennessee couple’s pregnancy photo shoot has people a little confused, but ultimately in awe.

The viral photo circulating shows the couple posting, Brittney and Malcolm Fontenot, behind a tree. But, the mother is hiding her face, while the father peeks his out.

The position of the couple has created an optical illusion and viewers think it’s the man who is pregnant pregnant.

Brittney and Malcolm FontenotThe couple was photographed by creative photographer Nicki Kaylor, at Melton Hill Park in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kaylor first photographed the couple’s engagement, then their wedding and now their pregnancy.

The playful moment was shared hundreds of times on Facebook, and people just can’t look away.

The couple is expecting their first child, a baby boy, on March 2.

