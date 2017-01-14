Decomposed body found along Lake Erie near Pennsylvania line

CONNEAUT, OH (WCMH) — Police in Conneaut, about 75 miles northeast of Cleveland say they found human remains along the Lake Erie shoreline on Saturday.

The body of an unidentified male was found about 30 feet south of the Lake Erie water line. A man walking along the beach in a remote area discovered them, police told WKYC.

The body was about 300 yards west of the Pennsylvania state line.

The Cleveland Mayor’s Office of Communications said there is no confirmation on whether the body is related to the investigation into a plane that crashed into Lake Erie on Dec. 29.

Human remains and about 270 pieces of debris have been collected. Identities of the remains haven’t been confirmed.

