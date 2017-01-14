Mississippi city faces backlash after referring to ‘Great Americans Day,’ not MLK Day

BILOXI, MS (WCMH) —

The city of Biloxi posted on its social media accounts Saturday, saying city offices would be closed Monday due to “Great Americans Day.”

The city deleted the posts after a wave of Internet backlash–Monday is also Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Great Americans Day observes Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s birthday, and is technically a state holiday.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew Gilich said the city has always celebrated the day as MLK Day, though both days are celebrated on the third Monday in January.