Mississippi city faces backlash after referring to ‘Great Americans Day,’ not MLK Day

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

BILOXI, MS (WCMH) —

The city of Biloxi posted on its social media accounts Saturday, saying city offices would be closed Monday due to “Great Americans Day.”

The city deleted the posts after a wave of Internet backlash–Monday is also Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Great Americans Day observes Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s birthday, and is technically a state holiday. 

Biloxi Mayor Andrew Gilich said the city has always celebrated the day as MLK Day, though both days are celebrated on the third Monday in January.

