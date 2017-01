COLUMBUS (WMCH) — NBC will re-air a 1978 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by the late actress Carrie Fisher.

SNL made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday.

Tonight’s #SNLVintage at 10/9c: November 18, 1978 with host Carrie Fisher and musical guest The Blues Brothers — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 14, 2017

Fisher died in December. She was 60-years-old. She was best known for her role in the original Star Wars.

Tune in at 10pm to watch the episode on NBC.