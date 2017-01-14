Police: Man stable after South Ohio Ave. shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for two unknown suspects believed to have shot a man on the city’s east side Friday night.

Columbus Police say 48-year-old Harlan McCall walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound. McCall was rushed to another area hospital where he underwent surgery. McCall is in stable condition.

According to Columbus Police, witnesses to the shooting said two unknown individuals shot McCall as he was in his vehicle in the rear of a residence on the 470-block of South Ohio Avenue. Witnesses told police that the suspects had concealed their identities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Deryl Kowalski with the CPD Assault Unit at 614-645-4189 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).